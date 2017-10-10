Ismael MirandaBorn 20 February 1950
Ismael Miranda
1950-02-20
Ismael Miranda Biography (Wikipedia)
Ismael Miranda, also known as El Niño Bonito de la Salsa ("The Pretty Boy of Salsa") (born February 20, 1950) is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter.
Salsa y Sabor
Salsa y Sabor
Borinquen Tiene Montuno
Borinquen Tiene Montuno
