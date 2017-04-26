Tommy Steele, OBE (born Thomas Hicks, 17 December 1936) is an English entertainer, regarded as Britain's first teen idol and rock and roll star. He reached number one with "Singing the Blues" in 1957, and The Tommy Steele Story was the first album by a UK act to reach number one.

Steele's film credits include Half a Sixpence, The Happiest Millionaire and Finian's Rainbow, and he has made many stage tours in the UK. He is also a songwriter, author, and sculptor. His claim to have shown Elvis Presley around London has been challenged by more than one source.

In 2012, Steele was among the cultural icons selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in "Vintage Blake", a new version of his most famous artwork – the album cover for the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band – to celebrate the British cultural figures of the last six decades.