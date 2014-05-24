Simon BrintBorn 26 September 1950. Died 29 May 2011
Simon Brint
1950-09-26
Simon Tracey Brint (26 September 1950 – 29 May 2011) was a British musician, best known for his role as part of the comedy duo Raw Sex with Rowland Rivron. He also composed for many British TV comedy and drama programmes.
Alexei Sayle's Stuff Open Titles: Muz:"The Wanderer"
Silence of the Lambs - Incidental Music
Baby Dawn Song
Incidental Music - Baby Dawn
Someone and Their Mum
French and Saunders Jingle (Short) (feat. Simon Brint & Jennifer Saunders)
French and Saunders Jingle (Short) (feat. Simon Brint & Jennifer Saunders)
Top 10 French and Saunders Jingle
What's Hot and What's Not French and Saunders Jingle
Five Go Mad In Dorset Quando Quando
Five Go Mad In Dorset Quando Quando
