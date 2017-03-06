Brother Brown (founded 1995 and disbanded in 2004) was a Danish house duo, consisting of Atle Rønne Thorberg and Henrik Olsen. In the later half of the 1990s and beginning of the 2000s, Brother Brown made numerous remixes, most significantly of Madonna and of the Pet Shop Boys. Three of their remixes reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart: Madonna's Die Another Day, Christina Aguilera's Beautiful, and Cher's version of When the Money's Gone.

Brother Brown's most significant release was called Brother Brown feat. Frank'ee Under the water which featured the Danish female folk vocalist Marie Frank. "Under The Water" reached No. 18 on the UK Singles Chart and won Brother Brown a Danish Grammy in 2000.