Hayden Lesley Panettiere (born August 21, 1989) is an American actress, model, singer and activist. She is known for playing cheerleader Claire Bennet on the NBC sci-fi series Heroes (2006–2010) and Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT musical-drama series Nashville (2012–2018).

A native of New York, she first appeared in a commercial at the age of 11 months. She started a full-time acting career began by playing Sarah Roberts on One Life to Live (1994–1997) and Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light (1996–2000), and then played Sheryl Yoast in the Disney feature film Remember the Titans at 10 years old. Other roles include her portrayal of the title character in the true crime drama Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts series, and Kirby Reed in the slasher film Scream 4. She received two nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film, for her work on Nashville in 2012 and 2013.