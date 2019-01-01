The Source was originally an alias for the songwriting team of Anthony B. Stephens, Arnecia Michelle Harris and John Bellamy, who wrote the 1986 single release "You Got the Love", which featured Candi Staton on vocals. This was released on Source Records.

In 1989, DJ Eren, a club DJ in London, put Candi Staton's vocals over an early house track by Jamie Principle called "Your Love", which became a club hit. This version was also released in 1989 by British producer/DJ John Truelove as The Source, on a vinyl bootleg EP known as "Love/Rock".

John Truelove then adopted the name The Source for himself and continued releasing records using the name. The mash-up of "You Got the Love", credited to The Source featuring Candi Staton charted in 1991 in an official release, reaching number 4 in the UK Singles Chart.

In 1997, it was remixed and released again by Truelove, this time under the alias Now Voyager, reaching one spot higher at number 3.

Truelove signed with XL Recordings in 1997 and released a 12-inch EP called Clouds, featuring four different mixes of the Chaka Khan song "Clouds" sung by Khan's sister, Yvonne Stevens, aka Taka Boom.