Manuel Galbán Born 14 January 1931. Died 7 July 2011
Manuel Galbán
1931-01-14
Manuel Galbán Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Galbán (January 14, 1931 – July 7, 2011) was a Grammy-winning Cuban guitarist, pianist and arranger, most notable for his work with Los Zafiros, Ry Cooder and the Buena Vista Social Club. One of two surviving members of Los Zafiros, he died on July 7, 2011 of cardiac arrest at his home in Havana, Cuba.
Manuel Galbán Tracks
Alma de Roca
Manuel Galbán
Alma de Roca
Alma de Roca
Bluechacha
Manuel Galbán
Bluechacha
Bluechacha
Alma Mia (feat. Rosa Passos)
Manuel Galbán
Alma Mia (feat. Rosa Passos)
Alma Mia (feat. Rosa Passos)
