Johan Peter Emilius HartmannBorn 14 May 1805. Died 10 March 1900
1805-05-14
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Peter Emilius Hartmann (14 May 1805 – 10 March 1900) was a Danish composer.
Blomstre som en rosengard (Blooming like a rose garden)
Blomstre som en rosengard (Blooming like a rose garden)
6 Characteerstykker med indledende Smaavers af H.C Andersen (Op.50)
6 Characteerstykker med indledende Smaavers af H.C Andersen (Op.50)
Etudes instructives (Op.53) (1851)
Etudes instructives (Op.53) (1851)
6 Fantasiestucke (Op.54) (1855) (Dedicated to Clara Schumann)
6 Fantasiestucke (Op.54) (1855) (Dedicated to Clara Schumann)
4 Caprices (Op.18:I) (1835)
4 Caprices (Op.18:I) (1835)
2 pieces caracteristiques, Op 25
2 pieces caracteristiques, Op 25
Sechs Tonstucke in Liederform (Op.37)
Sechs Tonstucke in Liederform (Op.37)
