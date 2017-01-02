Cristina Donà (Rho, Italy, September 23, 1967) is an Italian singer and songwriter.

She developed a passion for music since she was a teenager, her favorite singers being, among others, Bruce Springsteen, Sinéad O'Connor, Joni Mitchell, Michelle Shocked, Tom Waits, Lucio Battisti, and The Beatles[citation needed]. She studied at Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera in Milan, where, during a student protest in 1990, she met Manuel Agnelli, leader of the Italian indie rock band Afterhours. Later she started her own singing career opening Afterhours’ concerts in their During Christine’s Sleep tour.

Besides live performances in clubs in Milano and surroundings, Donà, encouraged by Manuel Agnelli, began working on her own songs, and released her first album, Tregua, in 1997. The album was an immediate success. Robert Wyatt included it among his favorites of the year in Mojo[citation needed]. The music critic Charlie Gillett broadcast some songs on BBC radio. In the meanwhile Donà performed live on an Italian tour, and opened concerts for Ben Harper and David Byrne.