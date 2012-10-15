Kool ThingFormed 2010. Disbanded 2015
Kool Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0807e4d8-b0f4-46db-aa4f-7b4ff9512feb
Kool Thing Tracks
Sort by
This Is The Place
Kool Thing
This Is The Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is The Place
Last played on
The Sign
Kool Thing
The Sign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sign
Last played on
Kool Thing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist