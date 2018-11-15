Ina BoyleBorn 8 March 1889. Died 10 March 1967
Ina Boyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Ina Boyle (8 March 1889 – 10 March 1967) was an Irish composer: the most prolific and significant female composer from Ireland before 1950. Her compositions encompass a broad spectrum of genres and include choral, chamber and orchestral works as well as opera, ballet and vocal music. While a number of her works, namely, The Magic Harp (1919), Colin Clout (1921), Gaelic Hymns (1923-24), Glencree (1924-27) and Wildgeese (1942), received acknowledgement and repeated performance during her lifetime, the majority of her compositions remain unpublished and unperformed.
A Sea poem for orchestra
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Symphony no. 1 (Glencree)
Overture
Symphony
Overture
Elegie
