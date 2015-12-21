Gregory Skyler Taylor (born December 24, 1982), known professionally as Skyzoo, is an American rapper. He has released a number of notable solo and collaborative albums, including Cloud 9: The 3 Day High with 9th Wonder in 2006, The Salvation in 2009, A Dream Deferred in 2012, and his most recent solo album Music For My Friends, which peaked at No. 15 on the US Top Heatseekers chart in 2015. Skyzoo has also released a plethora of free online mixtapes such as Corner Store Classic and The Great Debater throughout his career, and has worked with artists such as Jill Scott, Wale, Lloyd Banks, Tyrese, Dr. Dre, Raheem Devaughn, Black Thought, Jadakiss, Talib Kweli, Spike Lee, John Legend, and others. Skyzoo has headlined or co-headlined often-yearly tours throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa, Australia, and Asia, and he owns and operates the independent record label First Generation Rich.