Jack Vidgen (born 17 January 1997) is an Australian singer, best known for winning the fifth season of Australia's Got Talent. He subsequently signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia. His debut single, "Yes I Am", was released for digital download on 3 August 2011. Vidgen's debut studio album, also titled Yes I Am, was released on 19 August 2011. The album debuted at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified gold by the ARIA. His second studio album, Inspire, was released on 27 April 2012, but was less successful than its predecessor, only reaching number 23 on the ARIA Albums Chart.