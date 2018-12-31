AdamskiBorn 4 December 1967
1967-12-04
Adam Paul Tinley (born 4 December 1967), known professionally as Adamski, Adam Sky, as well as Sonny Eriksson, is an English DJ, musician, singer and record producer, prominent at the time of acid house for his tracks "N-R-G" and "Killer", a collaboration with Seal.
Killer (feat. Seal)
Killer (feat. Seal)
Killer (feat. Seal)
Killer
Killer
Killer
N-R-G
N-R-G
N-R-G
