Ferruccio TagliaviniBorn 14 August 1913. Died 29 January 1995
Ferruccio Tagliavini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07ff4384-4fa5-44e6-8559-306d613b2faa
Ferruccio Tagliavini Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferruccio Tagliavini (14 August 1913 – 28 January 1995) was an Italian operatic tenor mainly active in the 1940s and 1950s. Tagliavini was hailed as the heir apparent to Tito Schipa and Beniamino Gigli in the lyric-opera repertory due to the exceptional beauty of his voice, but he did not sustain his great early promise across the full span of his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ferruccio Tagliavini Tracks
Sort by
Rondine al nido
Ferruccio Tagliavini
Rondine al nido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondine al nido
Last played on
Ferruccio Tagliavini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist