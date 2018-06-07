The Elysian SingersLondon based chamber choir
The Elysian Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07fcfa99-73d9-4390-a69e-e8430ba274ee
The Elysian Singers Tracks
Sort by
So Deep
James MacMillan
So Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
So Deep
Director
Last played on
So Deep
James MacMillan
So Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
So Deep
Director
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 13: Holst – The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej6j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-27T02:10:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm7gr.jpg
27
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 13: Holst – The Planets
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist