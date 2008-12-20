Justin Vivian Bond (born May 9, 1963) is an American singer-songwriter, author, painter, performance artist, and actor. Described as "the best cabaret artist of his generation", and a "tornado of art and activism", Bond first achieved prominence under the pseudonym of Kiki Durane in the stage duo known as Kiki and Herb, an act born out of a collaboration with long-time co-star Kenny Mellman. With a musical voice, self-described as "kind of woody and full with a lot of vibration." Bond is a Tony-nominated (2007) performer, who has received GLAAD (2000), Obie (2001), Bessie (2004), Ethyl (2007), and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award (2012). Bond is transgender and prefers the gender-inclusive honorific Mx. (in place of Ms./Mr.) and pronoun v (with vself instead of her/himself), a reference to the artist's middle name.