Árpád Joó. Born 8 June 1948. Died 4 July 2014
Árpád Joó
1948-06-08
Árpád Joó Biography (Wikipedia)
Arpad Joó (8 June 1948 – 4 July 2014) was a Hungarian-American conductor and concert pianist.
Árpád Joó Tracks
Fantasy on 'Szozat' (2nd Hungarian National Anthem)
Franz Liszt
Fantasy on 'Szozat' (2nd Hungarian National Anthem)
Fantasy on 'Szozat' (2nd Hungarian National Anthem)
Ensemble
Summer Evening
Zoltán Kodály
Summer Evening
Summer Evening
Last played on
