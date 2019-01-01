David Ian "Joe" Jackson (born 11 August 1954) is an English musician and singer-songwriter. After years of studying music and playing clubs, Jackson's first release, "Is She Really Going Out with Him?" became a hit in 1979. This was followed by a number of new wave singles before he moved to more jazz-inflected pop music and had a Top 10 hit in 1982 with "Steppin' Out". He has also composed classical music. He has recorded 19 studio albums and received 5 Grammy Award nominations.