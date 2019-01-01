The Blow Monkeys
1981
The Blow Monkeys are a British new wave/sophisti-pop band that formed in 1981. The first single, "Live Today Love Tomorrow" was released in 1982. They subsequently enjoyed a successful career with several hit singles and albums across the 1980s before splitting up at the beginning of the 1990s. Their first hit song was "Digging Your Scene", which hit No. 12 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August 1986. They had four albums and eleven singles in the UK charts from 1986 and 1990.
In late 2007, the original band members reunited. They have subsequently released five albums (one of them a live recording).
The Blow Monkeys Tracks
Digging Your Scene
The Blow Monkeys
Digging Your Scene
Digging Your Scene
I Nearly Died Laughing
The Blow Monkeys
I Nearly Died Laughing
I Nearly Died Laughing
It Doesn't Have To Be This Way
The Blow Monkeys
It Doesn't Have To Be This Way
It Doesn't Have To Be This Way
Wait
The Blow Monkeys
Wait
Wait
In No Time At All
The Blow Monkeys
In No Time At All
In No Time At All
Dont Be Scared Of Me
The Blow Monkeys
Dont Be Scared Of Me
Dont Be Scared Of Me
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
The Blow Monkeys, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
2
Nov
2019
The Blow Monkeys
St John's Church Farncombe, Farncombe, UK
