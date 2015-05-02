Leonard Louis "Lenny" McBrowne (born January 24, 1933) was an American jazz drummer. He was a prolific hard bop drummer with a recording career that started in the 1950s and ended in the mid 1970s. As a bandleader he fronted Lenny McBrowne and the Four Souls, which released two albums in 1960. A disciple of Max Roach, McBrowne was often compared to Chico Hamilton due to the "suavely exotic tendencies of his solo work". Among McBrowne's own disciples is avant-garde drummer Andrew Cyrille.