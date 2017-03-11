Tom AdamsUS bluegrass banjoist. Born 17 November 1958
Tom Adams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07f081ef-ba7e-46db-bc5d-b42de9a4a769
Tom Adams Tracks
Sort by
Improvisation
Tom Adams
Improvisation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvisation
Last played on
The Last Farewell
Tom Adams
The Last Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Farewell
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tom Adams
Tom Adams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist