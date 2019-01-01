Charles & Eddie
Charles & Eddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07eaca09-98e9-421a-ac3e-cc007550b2f5
Charles & Eddie Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles & Eddie were an American soul music duo composed of Charles Pettigrew and Eddie Chacon. They are primarily known for their single "Would I Lie to You?", taken from their 1992 debut album, Duophonic. The song won Ivor Novello Awards in 1993 in the Best Contemporary Song, Best Selling Song and International Hit of the Year categories.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles & Eddie Tracks
Sort by
Would I Lie To You
Charles & Eddie
Would I Lie To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022wvg4.jpglink
Would I Lie To You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Charles & Eddie
Charles & Eddie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist