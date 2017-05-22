Highasakite
Highasakite is an indie pop and indie rock band originating from Norway. The band formed when vocalist and songwriter Ingrid Helene Håvik met drummer Trond Bersu whilst studying jazz at the Trondheim Jazz Conservatory. In 2010, after just six months, the duo started working on their debut album. The album All That Floats Will Rain was released in 2012 via Riot Factory in Norway.
