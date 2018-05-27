Beryl DavisBorn 16 March 1924. Died 28 October 2011
Beryl Davis
1924-03-16
Beryl Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Beryl Davis (16 March 1924 – 28 October 2011) was a vocalist who sang with British and American big bands. Her younger sister is Lisa Davis Waltz, a teen actress in the 1950s and 1960s and later, the voice of Anita in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.
Star Eyes (feat. Beryl Davis)
Stéphane Grappelli
I'm Old Fashioned
Geraldo and His Orchestra
I'm old fashioned
Beryl Davis
The Rhythm Of The Jeep
No.1 Balloon Centre Dance Band & Beryl Davis
Performer
Star Eyes
Beryl Davis
The Rhythm Of The Jeep
Sky Rockets Dance Band & Beryl Davis
Performer
Milkman Keep Those Bottle Quiet
Beryl Davis
It's Foolish But It's Fun
Oscar Rabin, Harry Davis & Beryl Davis
Performer
That's For Me
Beryl Davis
Oh Johnny Oh
Beryl Davis
