Jay Robinson is a 22 year old DJ/Producer currently based in North Wales. He's had releases and is about to release music for labels such as Fatboy Slim's Southern Fried , Herve's Cheap Thrills and Lee Mortimers Wearhouse Music. He's done remixes for the likes of Trevor Loveys, Etienne De Crecy, Sticky K and Sharam Jey.

With numerous compilation appearances under his belt (Herve Presents Cheap Thrills Vol.1 and Wax:On Compiled & Mixed By Fake Blood) and more to come (Trouble & Bass Presents World Heavy Bass Champions) Jay is steady gaining support for his productions and remixes!

And with collaborations with artists such as Malente, Detboi and Screama Jay is working with some of the most upfront producers around!

His music has been played by some of the world's biggest and best including; Laidback Luke, Moby, Etienne De Crecy, Jaymo & Andy George, MJ Cole, Zinc, Kissy Sell Out, Leeroy (The Prodigy) Fake Blood, Boys Noize, Dave Spoon, Herve, Sinden and more! With DJ Sets for nights such as Cream, Godskitchen, Hed Kandi and more Jay has shared the decks with some of the best in the business such as Pendulum, Anne Savage and Adam Sheridan.