The Pretty Things Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pretty Things are an English rock band, formed in 1963 in London. They took their name from Willie Dixon's 1955 song "Pretty Thing". A pure rhythm and blues band in their early years, with several singles charting in the United Kingdom, they later embraced other genres such as psychedelic rock in the late 1960s (with 1968 S.F. Sorrow being one of the first rock operas), hard rock in the early 1970s and new wave in the early 1980s. Despite this, they never managed to recapture the same level of commercial success of their very first releases.
The Pretty Things Performances & Interviews
- Sid Griffin on The Pretty Thingshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8708.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8708.jpg2015-03-04T12:34:00.000ZResident musicologist Sid Griffin joins Stuart to talk about '60s band The Pretty Things.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l870r
Sid Griffin on The Pretty Things
