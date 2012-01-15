Christopher ReidAmerican rapper. Born 5 April 1964
Christopher Reid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07dedadb-353d-46e5-9301-4f4e065255cd
Christopher Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Reid (born April 5, 1964), formerly known as Kid (shortened from his original MC name, Kid Coolout), is an American actor, comedian and former rapper. During the peak of his career with the rap duo Kid 'n Play (with Christopher Martin), Reid was notable for his exaggerated hi-top fade haircut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Reid Tracks
Sort by
READING of 'Songbook' (from A Scattering)
Christopher Reid
READING of 'Songbook' (from A Scattering)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist