Qwote is a Haitian American singer-songwriter artist born in Haiti and based in the United States.

Qwote was born in Haiti and was raised by his grandmother. He started to write music at age 12. Residing at various times in Long Island, New York City, he later on moved to Miami, where he found his niche in the Miami clubs. He had his first big break appearing on rap artist Trina's 2008 album Still da Baddest in the song "Phone Sexx." He was featured alongside Pitbull on a minor hit in Austria called "Superstar" by Jump Smokers!. His 2009 song "Don't Wanna Fight" featuring Trina became a hit in New Zealand. He recorded a rearranged version of the same song with Shaggy and a second one with Pitbull. He also recorded "Shawty It's Your Booty."

He has made a version "Vem Dançar Kuduro" (an original credited by Lucenzo featuring Big Ali)" / "Danza Kuduro" (an adaptation by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo). Qwote's version is credited to him featuring Pitbull and Lucenzo. It entered the Top 40 on the UK Singles Chart straight at #13 in its first week of release.