Jr. Walker & The All StarsFormed 1958. Disbanded 1979
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
1958
Autry DeWalt Mixon Jr. (June 14, 1931 – November 23, 1995), known professionally as Junior Walker, was an American saxophonist who recorded for Motown during the 1960s.
(I'm a) Road Runner
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
I Ain't Going Nowhere
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
Tally Ho!
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
These Things Will Keep Me Loving You
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
Road Runner
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
Cleo's Mood
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
Way Back Home
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
Take Me Girl I'm Ready
Junior Walker And The Allstars
Walk In The Night
Junior Walker And The Allstars
Shotgun
Junior Walker
What Does It Take?
Jr. Walker & The All Stars
