Two Feet - American singer-songwriter Zachary William "Bill" Dess. Born 20 June 1993
1993-06-20
Zachary William "Bill" Dess, (born June 20, 1993), known by his stage name Two Feet, is an American singer, songwriter, and producer from New York City.
Dess played locally in jazz and blues ensembles before forming Two Feet. After his single "Go Fuck Yourself" became a viral video online, he signed with Republic Records. The single reached #36 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. His next single, "I Feel Like I'm Drowning", reached #1 on the Alternative Songs chart in 2018. On October 5, 2018 Two Feet released his first album "A 20 Something Fuck" featuring singles "I Feel Like I'm Drowning" and "Hurt People".
13
Mar
2019
Two Feet
Scala, London, UK
