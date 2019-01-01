Sally YehBorn 30 September 1961
Sally Yeh
1961-09-30
Sally Yeh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Yeh (born 30 September 1961), sometimes credited as Sally Yip or Yip Sin-Man, is a Taiwanese-Canadian Cantopop singer and actress.
