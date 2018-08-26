John MetcalfeUK-based composer, arranger and violist
John Metcalfe
John Metcalfe Biography (Wikipedia)
John Metcalfe (born Wellington, New Zealand) is a British-based composer, arranger and violist, member of the Duke Quartet and a former member of the band the Durutti Column.
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Iconography
Max Richter
Iconography
Iconography
'Heroes'
David Bowie
'Heroes'
'Heroes'
Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Woolf Works: In the Garden
Woolf Works: In the Garden
On the Nature of Daylight
Max Richter
On the Nature of Daylight
On the Nature of Daylight
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Sunlight
Max Richter
Sunlight
Sunlight
Just Let Go (feat. Natasha Khan)
John Metcalfe
Just Let Go (feat. Natasha Khan)
Just Let Go (feat. Natasha Khan)
Gold, Green
John Metcalfe
Gold, Green
Gold, Green
The Silver Track
John Metcalfe
The Silver Track
The Silver Track
Caves & Burrows
Simon Richmond
Caves & Burrows
Caves & Burrows
Sycamore
John Metcalfe
Sycamore
Sycamore
Parsal
John Metcalfe
Parsal
Parsal
Besançon
John Metcalfe
Besançon
Besançon
Just Let Go (feat. Bat for Lashes)
John Metcalfe
Just Let Go (feat. Bat for Lashes)
Just Let Go (feat. Bat for Lashes)
Curve of the Sand
John Metcalfe
Curve of the Sand
Curve of the Sand
Just Let Go feat. Natasha Khan
John Metcalfe
Just Let Go feat. Natasha Khan
Just Let Go feat. Natasha Khan
Paradise Haunts
Thomas Bowes, John Metcalfe, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Grant Llewellyn
Paradise Haunts
Paradise Haunts
Performer
Parkstone
John Metcalfe
Parkstone
Parkstone
Rabbit Pushing Mower
John Metcalfe
Rabbit Pushing Mower
Rabbit Pushing Mower
Grass Beatbox
John Metcalfe
Grass Beatbox
Grass Beatbox
Otama
John Metcalfe
Otama
Otama
Copper Beach
John Metcalfe
Copper Beach
Copper Beach
Echo Valley
John Metcalfe
Echo Valley
Echo Valley
Kite 3rd Movement - Centre
John Metcalfe
Kite 3rd Movement - Centre
Kite 3rd Movement - Centre
Music for Trains
John Metcalfe
Music for Trains
Music for Trains
The Third Fire – first movement
John Metcalfe
The Third Fire – first movement
The Third Fire – first movement
Constant Filter
John Metcalfe
Constant Filter
Constant Filter
