The New York Fund
2005
The New York Fund Biography (Wikipedia)
The New York Fund are a four-piece country rock band, originating from London, England. They cite their major influences as including Ryan Adams, Neil Young, The Band, Bob Dylan and Teenage Fanclub.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nobody Home
