Alice Margaret Ghostley (August 14, 1923 – September 21, 2007) was an American actress and singer. She was best known for her roles as the bungling insecure Esmeralda (1969–70; 1972) on Bewitched, as Cousin Alice (1970–71) on Mayberry R.F.D., and as Bernice Clifton (1986–93) on Designing Women, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1992. She was a regular on Nichols (1971–72) and The Julie Andrews Hour (1972–73).