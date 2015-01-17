DJ Class
Daniel Woodis, better known by his stage name DJ Class, is an American DJ from Baltimore, Maryland. A veteran of the Baltimore club scene, he started his career in the early 1990s and gained attention with his Unruly Records releases, including the local hit "Tear da Club Up". In 2009, DJ Class scored his most commercially successful single to date with "I'm the Shit", which was remixed by several artists and subsequently became a top 40 Billboard chart hit upon being re-released by Universal Republic Records.
DJ Class Tracks
Orangutang
Orangutang
Represent My Shh
Represent My Shh
Holla At A Winner
Holla At A Winner
I'm The Ish (Remix) (feat. Kanye West)
I'm The Ish (Remix) (feat. Kanye West)
See Yo Handz Up
See Yo Handz Up
Tear The Club Up (Sam Tiba & Myd Remix)
Up High
Up High
Hands Up High
Hands Up High
I'm The... (feat. Lil Jon & Kanye West)
I'm The... (feat. Lil Jon & Kanye West)
Hands In The Air
Hands In The Air
I'm The Ish (Kissy Klub Version)
I'm The Ish (Kissy Klub Version)
We Stay Winning feat Kanye West
We Stay Winning feat Kanye West
Buss It, Shake It
Buss It, Shake It
Winning (feat. Kanye West)
Winning (feat. Kanye West)
Slow Dance (feat. Fatman Scoop, Tony Tatum & LA Morris)
Slow Dance(Feat. Fatman Scoop)
Slow Dance(Feat. Fatman Scoop)
