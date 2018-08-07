Alfredo KrausBorn 24 November 1927. Died 10 September 1999
Alfredo Kraus
1927-11-24
Alfredo Kraus Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfredo Kraus Trujillo (24 November 1927 – 10 September 1999) was a distinguished Spanish tenor from the Canary islands (known professionally as Alfredo Kraus), particularly known for the artistry he brought to opera's bel canto roles. He was also considered an outstanding interpreter of the title role in Massenet's opera Werther, and especially of its famous aria, "Pourquoi me réveiller?"
Alfredo Kraus Tracks
Nebbie
Ottorino Respighi
Los Claveles (Carnations)
José Serrano
Vainement ma bien aimee (Le Roi d'Ys)
Édouard Lalo
La Jolie fille de Perth - Act 1
Georges Bizet
La Muette de Portici (Act 2, duet 'Mieux vaut mourir que rester miserable!'
Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber
Libiamo ne'lieti calici (Brindisi) from La Traviata
The Ambrosian Singers
Così fan tutte, K. 588: Act II, Scene 4: E nel tuo, nel mio bicchiero
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi Fan Tutte: Ah Signor son rea di morte
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bella Figlia d'amore, from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
L'amour l'amour...ah! Leve-toi
Alfredo Kraus
Cielo a mar
Alfredo Kraus
