Serena KernIndian-Swiss singer/songwriter
Serena Kern
Serena Kern Performances & Interviews
Serena Kern Tracks
I'm Giving You Hell
Serena Kern
I'm Giving You Hell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
I'm Giving You Hell
Last played on
Burn (Summer Remix)
Serena Kern
Burn (Summer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Burn (Summer Remix)
Performer
Last played on
I Love Us
Serena Kern
I Love Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
I Love Us
Last played on
I Got You
Serena Kern
I Got You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
I Got You
Last played on
Crying Shame
Serena Kern
Crying Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Crying Shame
Last played on
I Got You (ReMix)
Serena Kern
I Got You (ReMix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
I Got You (ReMix)
Performer
Last played on
Who's That Girl
Serena Kern
Who's That Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Who's That Girl
Last played on
Cinderella
Serena Kern
Cinderella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Cinderella
Last played on
Drop Top (feat. Mr Banks)
Serena Kern
Drop Top (feat. Mr Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Drop Top (feat. Mr Banks)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Dream (feat. Rishi Rich)
Serena Kern
Serena Kern
Dream (feat. Rishi Rich)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qybpy.jpglink
Dream (feat. Rishi Rich)
Last played on
Chasing Rainbows (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Serena Kern
Chasing Rainbows (feat. Ayo Beatz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Chasing Rainbows (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Pied Piper
Serena Kern
Pied Piper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Pied Piper
Last played on
