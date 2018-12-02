Philharmonic OrchestraProbably another Alfred Scholz pseudonym
Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/07c6ec80-2c93-499e-88eb-d49433cb1de7
Philharmonic Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Thunderball
Philharmonic Orchestra
Thunderball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderball
Last played on
Diamonds Are Forever
Philharmonic Orchestra
Diamonds Are Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamonds Are Forever
Last played on
Violin Romance
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Romance
Performer
Last played on
Symphony 7 2nd Movement
Gustav Mahler
Symphony 7 2nd Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony 7 2nd Movement
Last played on
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Suite: Aslan's Theme
Philharmonic Orchestra
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Suite: Aslan's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tristan & Isolde: Prelude
Richard Wagner
Tristan & Isolde: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tristan & Isolde: Prelude
Last played on
Brideshead Revisited
Philharmonic Orchestra
Brideshead Revisited
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brideshead Revisited
Last played on
New York, New York from On The Town
Leonard Bernstein
New York, New York from On The Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
New York, New York from On The Town
Last played on
Playlists featuring Philharmonic Orchestra
Back to artist