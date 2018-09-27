Kate GollaPianist
Kate Golla
Sure on this Shining Night
Samuel Barber
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck Lieder, WWV 91)
Richard Wagner
Thy Dark Eyes to Mine (Three Poems of Fiona MacLeod)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes
Young Love Lies Dreaming
Edgar Bainton
The Fiery angel - opera in 5 acts Op.37: Act 2; Zdes', bessporno, mnogo dragocennych ukazanij
Sergei Prokofiev
Wind's Work
Arthur Benjamin
