Josh Abbott Band
Josh Abbott Band is a Texas country band originally from Lubbock, composed of Josh Abbott (vocals, guitar), Austin Davis (banjo), Preston Wait (fiddle, guitar, steel), Edward Villanueva (drums), Caleb Keeter (guitar), David Fralin (keys/mandolin), and Jimmy Hartman (bass guitar).
Oh, Tonight (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
The Night is Ours
Take Me Out To A Dancehall
Idalou
Wasn't That Drunk
Amnesia (Act 5)
Oh, Tonight
Touch
She's Like Texas
