Hendrik Andriessen
Born 17 September 1892. Died 17 April 1981
Hendrik Andriessen
1892-09-17
Hendrik Andriessen Biography (Wikipedia)
Hendrik Franciscus Andriessen (17 September 1892 in Haarlem – 12 April 1981 in Haarlem) was a Dutch composer and organist. He is remembered most of all for his improvisation at the organ and for the renewal of Catholic liturgical music in the Netherlands. Andriessen composed in a musical idiom that revealed strong French influences. He was the brother of pianist and composer Willem Andriessen and the father of the composers Jurriaan Andriessen and Louis Andriessen and of the flautist Heleen Andriessen.
Hendrik Andriessen Tracks
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Hendrik Andriessen
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Intermezzo
Hendrik Andriessen
Intermezzo
Intermezzo
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
Hendrik Andriessen
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
Qui habitat
Hendrik Andriessen
Qui habitat
Qui habitat
Concertino for cello and orchestra
Hendrik Andriessen
Concertino for cello and orchestra
Concertino for cello and orchestra
Premier Choral
Hendrik Andriessen
Premier Choral
Premier Choral
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
Conductor David Porcelijn, Netherlands Radio Chamber Orchestra & Hendrik Andriessen
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
Variations and fugue on a theme by Kuhnau
