Jonny L
Jonny L Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonny L, real name John Lisners, is a British drum and bass producer. He has also released music under the alias of Mr. L and was one half of the UK garage duo True Steppers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonny L Tracks
See Red (Rene La Vice Bootleg)
Jonny L
See Red (Rene La Vice Bootleg)
See Red (Rene La Vice Bootleg)
Stand Up VIP x Back To Your Roots (Friction & K-Tee Remix)
Friction, Camo & Krooked & Jonny L
Stand Up VIP x Back To Your Roots (Friction & K-Tee Remix)
Stand Up VIP x Back To Your Roots (Friction & K-Tee Remix)
See Red
Jonny L
See Red
See Red
In A Jungle (Bcee Remix)
Jonny L
In A Jungle (Bcee Remix)
In A Jungle (Bcee Remix)
Let's Roll
Jonny L
Let's Roll
Let's Roll
Common Origin
Jonny L
Common Origin
Piper (Overmono Remix)
Jonny L
Piper (Overmono Remix)
Piper (Overmono Remix)
Piper
Jonny L
Piper
Piper
Hurt U So
Jonny L
Hurt U So
Hurt U So
See Red - Intro Loop
Jonny L
See Red - Intro Loop
Piper (Zomby Remix)
Jonny L
Piper (Zomby Remix)
Piper (Zomby Remix)
See Red
Jonny L
See Red
See Red
Trouble
Jonny L
Trouble
Trouble
Piper (Peverelist Remix)
Jonny L
Piper (Peverelist Remix)
Piper (Peverelist Remix)
Welcome
Jonny L
Welcome
Welcome
Wish U Had Something
Jonny L
Wish U Had Something
Wish U Had Something
Back to Your Roots (DJ Friction & K.Tee remix)
Jonny L
Back to Your Roots (DJ Friction & K.Tee remix)
Back to Your Roots (DJ Friction & K.Tee remix)
Hurt You So
Jonny L
Hurt You So
Hurt You So
ID
Jonny L
ID
ID
This Time (Jonny L And Roni Size Mix)
Jonny L
This Time (Jonny L And Roni Size Mix)
This Time (Jonny L And Roni Size Mix)
Soul Shake (1991 Remix) vs See Red
My Nu Leng
Soul Shake (1991 Remix) vs See Red
Soul Shake (1991 Remix) vs See Red
Symbiosis
Jonny L
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
Back to Your Roots
Jonny L
Back to Your Roots
Back to Your Roots
Synthesize
Jonny L
Synthesize
Synthesize
Selecta
Jonny L
Selecta
Selecta
This Time (Carl Craig remix)
Jonny L
This Time (Carl Craig remix)
This Time (Carl Craig remix)
Hurt You So (S & M Mix)
Jonny L
Hurt You So (S & M Mix)
Hurt You So (S & M Mix)
