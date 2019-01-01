Gediminas GelgotasBorn 12 June 1986
Gediminas Gelgotas (born 12 June 1986 in Vilnius) is a Lithuanian composer, conductor and self-performing artist.
Gelgotas' music is known to captivate younger and new audiences of classical music. The composer made his most recent international debuts with his symphonic scores at Berlin Konzerthaus (2012), Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival (2013), Leipzig Gewandhaus (2015), Zurich Tonhalle (2015), Kissinger Sommer Festival (2018), as well as other prestigious concert halls and festivals. His works have been presented by major broadcasters in Europe and Worldwide, including Classic FM, Mezzo TV, BBC World Service, BR Klassik, Radio France, WQXR and others.
