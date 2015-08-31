Albert WolffBorn 19 January 1884. Died 20 February 1970
Albert Wolff
Albert Wolff Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Louis Wolff (19 January 1884 – 20 February 1970) was a French conductor and composer of Dutch descent. Most of his career was spent in European venues, with the exception of two years that he spent as a conductor at the Metropolitan Opera and a few years in Buenos Aires during the Second World War. He is most known for holding the position of principal conductor with the Opéra-Comique in Paris for several years. He was married to the French mezzo-soprano Simone Ballard.
Pique Dame
Franz von Suppé
Pique Dame
Pique Dame
