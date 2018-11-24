Lee VenoraBorn 16 February 1932
Lee Venora
1932-02-16
Lee Venora Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Venora (born February 16, 1932) is an American operatic soprano and musical theater actress. She was highly active with the New York City Opera between 1957 and 1967 and a regular performer at the San Francisco Opera between 1961 and 1966. She also appeared in a few Broadway musicals, Lincoln Center revivals, and national tours of musicals during her career. Composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was an admirer of her voice, and she performed with him and the New York Philharmonic on a number of occasions during the late 1950s and early 1960s. She also sang with the orchestra on a couple of recordings and appears on a few musical recordings as well.
Lee Venora Tracks
Symphony No.2
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2
Symphony No.2
Mr Snow
Lee Venora
Mr Snow
Mr Snow
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
Claramae Turner
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
