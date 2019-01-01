Band of Horses is an American rock band formed in 2004 in Seattle by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, the most successful of which is 2010's Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band's lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes; the most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, had been together for several years until Ramsey and Reynolds' departure in 2017, recording three albums.

Band of Horses' fifth studio album, Why Are You OK, was released in June 2016.