Band of Horses is an American rock band formed in 2004 in Seattle by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, the most successful of which is 2010's Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band's lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes; the most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, had been together for several years until Ramsey and Reynolds' departure in 2017, recording three albums.
Band of Horses' fifth studio album, Why Are You OK, was released in June 2016.
21
Jun
2019
Band of Horses, John Butler Trio, Ryan Bingham, The Dead South, Hayseed Dixie, Fantastic Negrito, Larkin Poe, Jade Bird, John Smith, The Vintage Caravan, Martin Harley, Watermelon Slim, William Crighton, Worry Dolls, Irish Mythen, Gordie Mackeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Chance McCoy and Morganway
Eridge Park, Brighton, UK
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/adr4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T01:59:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkl9d.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
17:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
