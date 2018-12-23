Jah Cure, or Iyah Cure (born Siccature Alcock on 11 October 1978 in Hanover, Jamaica) is a Jamaican reggae musician, who was raised in Kingston. He was given the name Jah Cure by Capleton whom he met while growing up in Kingston.[citation needed] Jah Cure is also known as the King of Lovers Rock and Roots Reggae.