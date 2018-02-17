Peacock AffectBorn 31 May 1996
Peacock Affect
1996-05-31
Peacock Affect Tracks
Pictures Of Skyla
Pictures Of Skyla
Limbos
Limbos
Limbos
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Straight Into The Rails
Straight Into The Rails
The Drowning
The Drowning
The Glow In The Dark Stars
The Glow In The Dark Stars
I Wrote This In The Dark
I Wrote This In The Dark
Aliens
Aliens
Aliens
I Brought You A Flower and you Brought Me Nothing
I Brought You A Flower and you Brought Me Nothing
A War In Venice
A War In Venice
Average Looking Room
Average Looking Room
Spaceship
Spaceship
Spaceship
Painting Pictures of a Neverending Mess
Painting Pictures of a Neverending Mess
Painting Pictures of a Neverending Mess
