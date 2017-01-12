Margaret Feaviour
Margaret Feaviour
Margaret Feaviour Tracks
All the Ends of the Earth
Judith Weir
Last played on
The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan
Performer
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Gustav Holst
Choir
Last played on
Psalm 23 - Gott ist mein Hirt Op.85 No.2
Louis Spohr
Last played on
The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-17T02:11:39
17
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 45
Proms 1998: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-04T02:11:39
4
Sep
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 62
Proms 1995: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-07T02:11:39
7
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 60
Proms 1989: Prom 48
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1989-08-29T02:11:39
29
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 48
Proms 1988: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-28T02:11:39
28
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 44
